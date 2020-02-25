What’s The Catch: Watch James Bond Movies and Get Paid

A British scrap car recycling website is accepting applications for an unusual dream job: getting paid more than $600 to watch all 24 James Bond films.

CarTakeBack UK said it is accepting applications on its website for the "License to Watch" job, which entails watching one James Bond movie every night for 24 consecutive nights.

The winning applicant will receive all 24 films for free and will be required to watch one each night for two weeks and record their thoughts on the movies.

The website said the winning applicant will also be required to fulfill a "top-secret assignment" that won't be revealed until the person is selected.

The application includes questions including choosing a favorite Bond film and sharing opinions on subjects including who should be the next actor to take on the role.

