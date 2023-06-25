What is Day of Arafah in Islam?

ALBAWABA For Muslims undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage, Arafat Day is a pinnacle of spiritual devotion. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered his farewell sermon during this day, imparting crucial guidance and blessings to his followers.

The Day of ’Arafah is the ninth day of Dhul-Hijjah - this year, it is on 27th of June 2023.

Pilgrims gather on the vast expanse of Mount Arafat, clad in simple white garments, symbolizing equality and humility.

Arafat Day is a powerful display of unity and equality among Muslims. Pilgrims, regardless of their nationality, race, or social status, stand together in simple white garments, symbolizing humility and the equality of all believers before Allah.

This gathering reinforces the notion of universal brotherhood and sisterhood in Islam.

The National HAJJ Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Visitation to the Holy Sites inspecting level of preparedness by the Saudi Authorities and Company of Services Providers to Nigerian Pilgrims as Arafat Day is approaching… pic.twitter.com/aDPZy83AT4 — National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (@nigeriahajjcom) June 20, 2023

What do the pilgrims do on Day of Arafah?

The central event of Arafat Day is the "Standing at Arafat" (Wuqoof), which begins shortly after noon and continues until sunset. Pilgrims gather in the vast plain of Arafat, seeking spiritual closeness to Allah.

It is believed that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered his farewell sermon on this day. His sermon emphasized important principles of faith, brotherhood, and social responsibility.

Pilgrims engage in earnest supplication and dua (personal prayers) throughout the day, beseeching Allah for forgiveness, guidance, and blessings.

After sunset, pilgrims leave Arafat and proceed to Muzdalifah, another important site during the Hajj pilgrimage. They spend the night there, engaging in prayers and collecting pebbles for the symbolic stoning of the pillars at Jamarat the following day.

For Muslims who are not performing the Hajj pilgrimage, it is recommended to fast on Arafat Day. This voluntary fast holds great spiritual rewards and serves as a means to seek forgiveness and draw closer to Allah.