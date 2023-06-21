When does Hajj 2023 start?

ALBAWABA Hajj, considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam, holds deep religious and historical importance. It symbolizes the unity of the Muslim community, affirming the equality and brotherhood among believers.

The 2023 Hajj rituals will begin on Monday, June 26, 2023.

The Arafat Day of Hajj 2023 falls on the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, which corresponds to Tuesday, June 27th, in the Gregorian calendar.

Hajj falls on the eighth day of Dhul-Hijja, the 12th and final month in the Islamic lunar calendar which shifts 10-12 days earlier each year.

The primary purpose of Hajj is to fulfill a religious obligation and seek closeness to Allah, cleansing the soul and seeking forgiveness for past sins.