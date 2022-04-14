What Do You Know About Omicron's New Sub-variant?

The Egyptian Presidency’s Adviser for Health and Prevention Affairs — said that there is a new sub-variant of Omicron that is less aggressive and fierce but may be capable of spreading faster.

The adviser stressed that there is stability in the current epidemiological situation in Egypt, saying that “this global pandemic will end, but we must be sufficiently careful about what is happening globally because the world is open, and people are coming from all over the globe.”

An Omicron sub-variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Botswana.



It is the fourth country to have found the strain of the virus.



An Omicron sub-variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Botswana. It is the fourth country to have found the strain of the virus.

He also emphasised the need to continue receiving the vaccine in addition to continuing to adhere to some precautionary measures to avoid exposure.

Furthermore, Tag Al-Din noted that there is much similarity between the symptoms of seasonal influenza and the symptoms of the coronavirus, so precaution must prevail — whether it is the coronavirus or influenza — in order to protect the infected person and those around him.

Lately, infection rates have been on the rise again due to the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant. The World Health Organisation said last Monday that it is tracking a few dozen cases of two new sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous.

It has added the BA.4 and BA.5 — sister variants of the original BA.1 Omicron variant — to its list for monitoring, and it is already tracking the BA.1 and BA.2 sub-variants — which are now globally dominant — as well as BA.1.1 and BA.3.