Can Pop Culture 'Ruin' Your First Name?

'What's in a name,' is a famous question posed by William Shakespeare - and it seems that the answer is a lifetime of teasing according to people with monikers that are rife for jokes.

A viral thread started by writer Jesse McLaren asking Twitter users what pop culture moment 'ruined' their first names has received over 30,000 responses.

He kicked things off by singling out how annoying the popularity of Rick Springfield's track Jessie's Girl has been for him.

The replies ran the gamut between unfortunate (Hayter) to downright hilarious (Thor).

While Jesse had been unable to escape Jessie's Girl references, other users were quick to remind him that at least it was only his first name that proved bothersome.





Among those who responded were men named Harry Potter and Michael Jackson and a woman named Meg Griffen, just like the Family Guy character Meg Griffin.

A female with the name Sarah Marshall (as immortalized by Kristen Bell in the 2008 flick Forgetting Sarah Marshall) also made herself known.

A man named Thor didn't even need to say much as his tweet racked up almost 6,000 likes.

Meanwhile, someone named Carly said, 'I'm so vain', in reference to Carly Simon's hit song from 1972.

Another with the moniker Billie Jane revealed how irritating it is that people always refer to Michael Jackson's song Billie Jean.

A Mike Spence simply said the '2016 Presidential Election' - referring to Vice President Mike Pence - in a tweet that gained him a whopping 30,000 likes.

Donalds and Hillarys who are in a similar position said the same thing.

One man named Miles joked that the metric system was something he couldn't escape comparisons to.

Those with names that were made infamous in internet memes also joined the chatter.

A guy called Dan said the whole 'Damn Daniel' catchphrase (which originated on Vine in 2016) drove him crazy.

A user named Karen referred to the onslaught of 'Karen wants to speak to the manager' memes.

Bizarrely, a user with the last name 'Hayter' said that all of pop culture was to blame.

And speaking of unusual names, someone called Crash said that he could never seem to distance himself from the game Crash Bandicoot.

Some tweets made for hysterical exchanges - such as when a man named Brady referenced The Brady Bunch, but he was ultimately trumped by another user called Braden Bunch.

People with names of the Friends characters - Ross, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler, Rachel and Joey - all chimed in.

As did those with Biblical-themed names like Adam, Aaron, Eve, Jonah and Ruth.

Users with fairly common names like Jessica and Becky agreed that their monikers had been so widely used, they didn't know where to begin.

Several with the name Becky rolled their eyes at the 'Becky with the good hair' term from Beyonce's song Sorry.

The line 'OMG Becky look at her butt' from Sir Mix-A-Lot's infamous 1992 track Baby Got Back also came up.

Similarly, many Jessicas made reference to the cartoon character Jessica Rabbit.

This article has been adapted from its original source.