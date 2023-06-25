What is the meaning of Udhiyah?

ALBAWABA Udhiyah means an animal of the an’aam class ( camel, cow, sheep or goat) that is slaughtered during the days of Eid al-Adha.

This act of sacrifice is deeply rooted in the story of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his unwavering obedience to Allah's commands.

The time of Udhiyah lasts for 4 days: The Day of Al-Adha, and the following three days, known as Al Tashreeq days (days of Eid).

Specifically, the time of Udhiyah begins after the prayer of Eid Al-Adha and ends with the sunset of the third day of Al Tashreeq days. Muslims cannot slaughter any livestock animals with the intention of Udhiyah upon the end of this period.

𝗤𝘂𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗶: 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗲𝗮𝘁



Following in the footsteps of Ibrāhīm (ʿalayhis-salām), qurbānī or udḥiyah is the act of sacrificing an animal for the sake of Allah.



Different Islamic schools of thought have different views about the ruling of udhiyah. According to the majority of Islamic scholars, udhiyah is a Sunnah and not Wajib (obligatory).

Udhiyyah is a confirmed Sunnah according to the majority of scholars (some scholars say that it is waajib or obligatory; this will be discussed in more detail below).

Performing Udhiyah is an obligation for financially capable Muslims who have reached the age of maturity.

Financial capability refers to having sufficient funds beyond one's basic needs to undertake the sacrifice without causing undue hardship for oneself or dependents. It is a responsibility that individuals should fulfill within their means.