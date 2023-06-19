Are non Muslims allowed to Hajj?

ALBAWABA The Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, which is considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It is a religious obligation for Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey.

Non-Muslims are generally not permitted to perform the Hajj.

Non-Muslims who wish to visit Mecca and Medina can do so outside the Hajj season.

The Hajj pilgrimage is a significant spiritual journey for Muslims, promoting unity, humility, and equality among all participants.

It serves as a reminder of the values and principles of Islam and provides an opportunity for Muslims to seek forgiveness, blessings, and spiritual growth.