Are non Muslims allowed to Hajj?

Published June 19th, 2023
Hajj
ALBAWABA The Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, which is considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It is a religious obligation for Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey.

 Non-Muslims are generally not permitted to perform the Hajj.

Non-Muslims who wish to visit Mecca and Medina can do so outside the Hajj season.

The Hajj pilgrimage is a significant spiritual journey for Muslims, promoting unity, humility, and equality among all participants. 

It serves as a reminder of the values and principles of Islam and provides an opportunity for Muslims to seek forgiveness, blessings, and spiritual growth.

 

