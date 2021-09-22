  1. Home
What Should be Done to Have a World Full of Peace?

Ewelina Lepionko

Ewelina Lepionko

Published September 22nd, 2021 - 10:58 GMT
The International Day of Peace
The International Day of Peace (Twitter)
Highlights
A peaceful society is one where there is justice & equality for everyone.
If we do not work for individual transformation, talking about world peace is just entertainment.

Giving peace a chance is the main focus of the International Day of Peace or World Peace Day. 

This day seeks to remind people of all races and all nations to think about universal peace.

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21 September. 

"Peace is the only option to repair our broken world."

The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

In 2021, as we heal from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are inspired to think creatively and collectively about how to help everyone recover better and how to transform our world into one that is more equal, more just, equitable, inclusive, sustainable, and healthier.

“Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world.”

 

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), in February 2021, unanimously passed a resolution calling for the Member States to support a “sustained humanitarian pause” to local conflicts. According to the official website of the UN, the global ceasefire must continue to be honored, to ensure people caught in conflict have access to lifesaving vaccinations and treatments.

Peace is a prerequisite for health, equality, and human security. Each and every one of us can contribute to a better future for all. Let's do whatever we can to promote peace for all beings and gratitude for this beautiful world we share.


The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.


