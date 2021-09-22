What Should be Done to Have a World Full of Peace?

Giving peace a chance is the main focus of the International Day of Peace or World Peace Day.

This day seeks to remind people of all races and all nations to think about universal peace.

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21 September.

Where you can find such a People who love to serve each other, and even compete to help others. In fact, it can be said that the Arbaeen Walk gives people a new identity.#PeaceDay #Arbaeen2021 pic.twitter.com/xmkKN1MWVc — sepidgar2 (@sepidgar2) September 21, 2021

"Peace is the only option to repair our broken world."

The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

Five letters. One word. On #PeaceDay, all we want is...



Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace

Peace



🕊 https://t.co/8gMpp5uzaf pic.twitter.com/WZxmW6kkIu — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) September 22, 2021

In 2021, as we heal from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are inspired to think creatively and collectively about how to help everyone recover better and how to transform our world into one that is more equal, more just, equitable, inclusive, sustainable, and healthier.

“Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world.”

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), in February 2021, unanimously passed a resolution calling for the Member States to support a “sustained humanitarian pause” to local conflicts. According to the official website of the UN, the global ceasefire must continue to be honored, to ensure people caught in conflict have access to lifesaving vaccinations and treatments.

Peace is a prerequisite for health, equality, and human security. Each and every one of us can contribute to a better future for all. Let's do whatever we can to promote peace for all beings and gratitude for this beautiful world we share.

At a time when humanity is in crisis, ringing the @UN Peace Bell is much more than a #PeaceDay tradition.



It is a call to lay down the guns, renew our trust in one another & commit to building a better world.



Peace is the only option to repair our broken world. pic.twitter.com/wiIuX25aEQ — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 18, 2021



The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.