Huge Barbie promotion in front of Burj Khalifa

ALBAWABA Amidst the pink craze of the season, there's a Barbie video captivating audiences across the internet. In this video, the original Barbie makes an appearance, donning her classic white-black swimsuit, as she gracefully emerges from a pink box.

A glimpse of the background reveals the renowned Burj Khalifa, Dubai's iconic skyscraper, adding to the allure of the scene.

The giant doll appeared in a viral video on social media, stepping out of her cardboard box clad in her iconic black and white swimsuit. She stood gracefully near the famous fountain, with the Burj Khalifa in the background.

The video garnered significant attention from social media users, who pointed out that it was the creation of an animation company based in Dubai.

The video is part of an advertising campaign carried out by Eye Studio, a social media agency in the United Arab Emirates.