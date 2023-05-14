When will Rajwa Al Saif receive the Royal title?

ALBAWABA - With less than three weeks until Jordan’s second royal wedding of the year, preparations are well underway as the country gears up to celebrate the marriage of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif.

The royal wedding, scheduled on June 1, will take place at Zahran Palace, and a reception will be held at Al Husseiniya Palace, The Royal Hashemite Court reported earlier.

Since the announcement of the engagement of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, Jordanians started to wonder when will Rajwa get the royal title.

When Rajwa Al Saif take the Royal title?

According to the Jordanian Constitution, the royal will be issued by granting Rajwa the title of "princess" immediately after the signing of the marriage contract on June 1, 2023.

The Royal Hashemite Court published a picture of the wedding card, on Sunday.

Who is Rajwa Al Saif, Crown Prince Hussein’s Fiance?

Rajwa Al Saif, who was born on April 28, 1994, is the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif and his wife, Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Sudairi. Rajwa is from Saudi Arabia.

She studied at the College of Architecture at Syracuse University in New York City.

In addition to holding a B.A. in Architecture, she also holds a degree in Visual Communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.