When Will Eid Al Fitr Start in UAE?

Eid Al Fitr is forecast to fall on May 2, the Emirates Astronomical Society (EAS) announced on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, EAS' Board Chairman, said that the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar is predicted to fall on Monday, May 2, 2022.

The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.