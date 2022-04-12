When Will Eid Al Fitr Start in UAE?

  1. Home
Published April 12th, 2022 - 07:51 GMT
Eid Al Fitr likely to begin on May 2
This picture taken on April 11, 2021 shows a view of traditional lantern and crescent moon decorations put in place and lit in the Seef district of Dubai ahead the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. / AFP / GIUSEPPE CACACE
The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid

Eid Al Fitr is forecast to fall on May 2, the Emirates Astronomical Society (EAS) announced on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, EAS' Board Chairman, said that the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar is predicted to fall on Monday, May 2, 2022.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

 
Via SyndiGate.info


