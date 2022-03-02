Wherever there’s a healthy body of water there’s fishing. When it comes to the Middle East, this is especially the case. The Arabian Gulf, Red Sea and Mediterranean Sea are all excellent locations for saltwater fishing. If you’re a fishing buff and looking to plan a trip, here’s where to go for Middle East fishing adventures.

UAE

A king mackerel fish which can be caught off the coast of Dubai. (Shutterstock archive)

First up on this list of where to go for Middle East fishing adventures in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The crown jewel cities Abu Dhabi and Dubai are two of the most extravagant cities in the Middle East and both have excellent access to the coastline.

If you want to try deep sea or salt water fishing in the Arabian Gulf these are the cities to start with. But be warned that, while there are plenty of fishing guides to choose from, the prices here are by no means cheap.

Minimum, expect to pay around $400 USD for a group trip.

Egypt

Fishing off the coast of Alexandria in Egypt. (Shutterstock archive)

Egypt is another great country to visit if you’re wondering where to go for Middle East fishing adventures.

When you’re in Egypt you have access to the Mediterranean Sea to the north and the Red Sea and Gulf of Suez to the east. It’s a fantastic destination whether you’re looking to fish just off shore or on a boat in the sea.

And when you go to Egypt’s ancient city Alexandria, you’ll have the chance to explore historical ruins and structures like the Citadel of Qaitbay in addition to beautiful fishing spots.

Oman

Fishing off the coast of Muscat in Oman. (Shutterstock archive)

Up next on this list of where to go for Middle East fishing adventures is Oman. Oman is the country to go to if you want a fishing trip that’s more relaxed.

Oman’s cities aren’t nearly as crowded as those in Egypt or the UAE, and there is excellent access to the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman all along the country.

Consider heading to Oman’s capital Muscat or the small fishing town Al-Bustan for fishing guide hotspots.

Qatar

Fishing boats in Qatar. (Shutterstock archive)

Qatar is without a doubt a Middle East fishing hub. Unlike other countries that regulate recreational fishing such as the United States, you do not need a license to fish recreationally in Qatar.

If you have means and the knowhow you can fish when it comes to Qatar. But if you’re looking for a guide who knows the best spots on the water, be sure to head to Qatar’s capital city Doha and hire a guide.

There you’ll be able to find plenty of guides and charters that will help you catch massive deep-sea fish.

Saudi Arabia

Fishing boast off of Saudi Arabia's coastline. (Shutterstock archive)

Finally on where to go for Middle East fishing adventures, consider heading to Saudi Arabia. Restrictions on tourism have been eased in Saudi Arabia and the KSA coastline is a fisher’s dream.

Jeddah is arguably the best city to visit for fishing in Saudi Arabia for its status as a bustling major city and its access to the Red Sea.

But if you go just know what time of year you’re going. The heat and humidity in Saudi Arabia’s summer can be brutal and the last thing you want is to be stuck on a boat for hours on end cooking in the ocean.