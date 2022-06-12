Which City is Known as The 'Bride of The North' in Jordan?

Minister of State for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul on Saturday stressed that Irbid becoming the Arab Capital of Culture for 2022 reflects the Kingdom's cultural and historical image, featuring the history and present-day story of the northern governorate.

Shboul, who is also the government spokesperson, during an Irbid-held meeting with media representatives, said that launching Irbid as the Arab Capital of Culture for 2022 is a national and Arab event, stressing the importance of the role of the media and the local community in making the event successful.

#Irbid Celebrates Being Arab Capital Of Culture For 2022.https://t.co/krxluCdSWb#A24 — A24 News Agency - EN (@a24newsagencyEN) May 22, 2022

The launching of Irbid as the Arab capital of culture for 2022 will take place on Sunday, under Royal patronage, and continue until the end of the year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Drawing attention to the “Arab culture weeks”, which will be part of the event, Shboul said that the activities will be an opportunity to enhance coordination between Jordanian and Arab journalists, notably to present a brief history of the northern city and show its role in supporting the Kingdom's cultural march.

He also urged the media to focus on the event of launching Madaba as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2022, which will take place this year as well, stressing the need to coordinate and link Irbid and Madaba's activities that help reflect a key part of the history of Jordan.

