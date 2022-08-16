Which States Are Safest in The Event of Nuclear War?

  1. Home
Published August 16th, 2022 - 06:42 GMT
Best chance of surviving Russia - US nuclear war is to flee to other side of world

Fleeing to the other side of the world is your best chance of surviving a nuclear war between Russia and the US, scientists say.

Argentina and Australia have the best hope of their civilisation surviving for a decade after a fallout, but if you stay in Britain, the likelihood of starving to death would be 90 per cent.

The study, published in Nature Food and based on computer simulations, showed more than five billion would die of hunger worldwide after a full-scale conflict involving 100 nuclear bombs – with soot thrown up by firestorms blocking out the sun and causing crop failure.

Professor Alan Robock, from Rutgers University, New Jersey, explained to The Times that the reason Australia and Argentina had an advantage is because they already grow more resistant crops, such as wheat, in large quantities.


