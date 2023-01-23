  1. Home
Who is 1st woman pastor in Middle East?

Sally Shakkour

Published January 23rd, 2023 - 07:56 GMT
Sally Azar, 1st woman pastor in Palestine. (Twitter/ @BiskopAntje)

ALBAWABA - A Palestinian female from Jerusalem breaks stereotypes that say women can't be pastors. Sally Azar becomes the first woman pastor in the region.

Azar joined a Sunday mass at the Lutheran church in the heart of the Old City of Jerusalem, which was attended by hundreds of international worshippers.

"I hope that many girls and women will know this is possible and that other women in other churches will join us. I know it will take a long time, but I think it could be exciting if this changes in Palestine," Azar said, according to the BBC.

Antje Jackelén, an archbishop of the Church of Sweden, also joined the Sunday mass in Jerusalem and posted a photo of the first woman pastor with the caption: "Now she is ordained: Sally Azar, the first Palestinian woman to become a pastor."

She maintained: "The road to this day has been long and required diligent work. And prayer and work continue!"

