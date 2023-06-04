Who are Jordan royal Circassian Honor Guards?

ALBAWABA When King Abdullah I bin Al-Hussein arrived in Amman for the first time in 1921, he was greeted by a group of 40 Circassian horsemen who volunteered to guard him.

استعراض حرس الشرف الملكي في حفل عشاء بمناسبة زفاف ولي العهد#نفرح_بالحسين #التلفزيون_الأردني pic.twitter.com/OijIcjHKLD — Jordan TV-التلفزيون الأردني (@JrtvMedia) May 31, 2023

A dedicated group of 40 soldiers formed the guards, and they warmly received Sherif Abdullah I.

One of the Circassian leaders generously offered his house near the Roman amphitheater for the king's accommodation.

The rest of the group stayed in tents surrounding the amphitheater.

Their primary duties included ensuring the safety, protection, and constant companionship of Shariff Abdullah, both during the day and throughout the night.

All the guards were hand-picked by Ghazi Bilal Qala, 65, who retired last year after a lifetime protecting the late King Hussein and the current monarch.

After more than a hundred years, the Circassian knights continue to guard the current King of Jordan, the Crown Prince, or the Deputy King when they are present in the royal palaces or government offices.

Their role primarily shines during ceremonies and celebrations.

Circassian guards, who have served Jordan’s kings since the founding of the monarchy, still adhere to their ancient traditions, such as donning an incongruous cold weather uniform of black wool hats, red capes and leather boots in this desert climate.