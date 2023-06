ALBAWABA - Crown Prince of Jordan has arrived to his wedding.

Crown Prince, Prince Al Hussein arrived to his wedding for the Katb Ktab. The Prince arrived in an official unifrom, the same design worn by his father, King Abdullah II at his wedding in 1993.

Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Al Said are set to get married at the Zahran Palace in an elegant wedding ceremony then move to Al Husseiniya Palace in a motorcade procession for the wedding reception.