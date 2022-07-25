Who is The Mysterious Iranian Artist in New York?

The New Gallery in Hudson, New York, is showcasing works by a mysterious Iranian street muralist who goes by the pseudonym Mirza Hamid.

The unknown artist who lives and works in Tehran, where he is referred to as “Banksy of Iran”, the gallery announced in a statement published on the opening day of the exhibition last Thursday.

Entitled “The Origin of All Things”, the exhibition features original red earth paintings on canvas, signed photographs of street murals, and corresponding original drawings.

During the past decade, his work has been appearing on the busy streets and back alleys of Tehran, with occasional forays into other cities. So far, he has produced several hundred murals. The city periodically paints over the murals, and Mirza Hamid paints more.

Hamid uses only ancient red earth as his medium, the exact same timeless medium used in ancient cave paintings.

His work refers to the origin of all things, to art being inherent in all humans. He reminds us that we have always been one, one human race.

In the context of the vast and modern city of Tehran, he paints on unique buildings chosen with a keen eye, both historic and modern architecture, and takes us to the seed of our desire for art. Mirza Hamid depicts in graceful forms, an extract of all stories ever told.



In the gallery’s statement for the exhibition, Mirza Hamid also elaborated on his works.

He said, “Red earth is the pigment used by the first humans to begin creating paintings, and since then, throughout all the eras of human history, it has been incorporated in various forms.



“This same pigment was used on earthenware, water jugs and dishes in the primitive times, which are still found in abundance in Iran. Moving forward through time, it became a symbol for life after death, where the deceased were covered in red earth to help usher them to the next world.

“Red earth is not only a pigment, it carries with it all the meaning that it has absorbed through human history, and it generously gifts this wisdom to whomever uses it, whether it iss on an ancient ceramic; or on a mummified Egyptian Pharaoh; or in the streets of Tehran; or on the ruins of Damascus.

“Red earth still exists in its original quality and delicacy, much like a wild poppy flower that still emerges out of the soil’s heart with the same characteristics and delicacy as it did at the origin of time.”

Through collaboration with Mirza Hamid, Morvarid Khalilzad, an architect and photographer, has documented the artist’s street murals.

The exhibition will be running through September 5.

