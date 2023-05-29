Who is Saudi that Google search engine celebrated?

ALBAWABA The renowned Saudi novelist, Abdul Rahman Munif, is being honored with a Google Doodle on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

Munif was a journalist and cultural critic who is considered one of the most significant modern Saudi authors of the 20th century.

Who is Abdul Rahman Munif?

He was born in 1933 in Amman, Jordan, to Saudi parents, he relocated to Baghdad in 1952 to pursue a law degree and subsequently resided in Cairo. In 1961, he obtained his doctorate in petroleum economics from the University of Belgrade.

He embarked on a career in the oil industry, serving as an economist in Baghdad and later holding positions in Syria's Oil Ministry and OPEC. During his time in Iraq, he concurrently worked as an editor for a monthly publication titled Al-Naft wa al-Tanmiyya (Oil and Development).

Munif's work offended the rulers of Saudi Arabia, which led to the banning of many of his books and the revocation of his Saudi Arabian citizenship.