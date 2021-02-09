Who is Stealing Electricity in Kuwait?

The deputy head of the ‘judicial seizures’ team at the Ministry of Electricity and Water Ahmed AlShimmari announced the launch of a campaign at the Jahra Stables in cooperation and coordination with the power distribution networks sector, and explained a comprehensive inventory of the number of stables in the area is currently underway to determine the exact number.

Al-Shimmari said in a statement to Al-Seyassah that these campaigns launched by the Ministry of Electricity and Water come within the framework of the ministry’s efforts to implement the law and remove all violations including direct power supply without a meter, tampering with fuses, illegal wiring and changing the size of the cables. He stressed these campaigns are carried out with the support of the Minister of Oil, Minister of Electricity and Water Dr. Muhammad Al-Faris, the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Engineer Jassem AlNouri, and the Assistant Undersecretary for the Distribution Networks Sector at the Ministry, who spare no effort to provide the necessary support for the campaigns to play their role in implementing the law.

Al-Shimmari stated the team’s campaign in the Camel Area concluded successfully thanks to the cooperation and coordination of all the parties to the campaign, including the Ministry of the Interior, the Public Authority for Sports.

Meanwhile, the exploitation of open areas by trailer trucks and other heavy vehicles have aroused the anger of a crowd of tweeters who launched the hashtag “# Kuwait Municipality,” calling on its General Manager, Ahmed Al-Manfouhi, to immediately intervene to put an end to the reluctance of some truckers and large transport vehicle owners who use open areas to park their vehicles which lead to soil erosion, raises dust and damage the walkways, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

The tweeters who participated in this hashtag appealed to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled and Minister of Municipality and Public Works Dr Rana Al-Faris to deal with this immediately in order to avoid what they called ‘complications’. In this regard, singer Wael AlAli said, “In Dubai there are special parking lots for trucks on the outskirts of the city, but we have trucks in Khaitan, Al-Jleeb, Mahboula, Farwaniya, Salmiya and all over the place.”

Lawyer, Hamad Al-Namshan, said the trucks are parked on the sidewalks and tiles and inside the residential and investment areas, while another tweeter said, those who drive small cars have to park their vehicles hundreds of meters away for two reasons — one for the safety of self and the other the safety of his vehicle. Yet another tweeter said there is a government, there is the parliament and the municipality but everyone is a silent spectator.

Meanwhile, the Building Violations Removal Campaign in the Capital Governorate led to the removal of 11 investment properties found to have violated building regulations, in addition to the issuance of 27 warnings to those who violated the real estate regulations in Sharq, as per the directive of Capital Governor Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, reports Al-Jarida daily.

In a press statement yesterday, the governorate confirmed that the workers residing in the properties where the violations were uncovered have vacated the buildings. This is in addition to the removal of unlicensed rooms and toilets in these properties, as well as cutting off electricity.

Sources pointed out that while the campaign is proceeding as planned to eliminate irregularities which have accumulated for years, it takes time to completely end the problem of old and dilapidated real estate properties in the governorate.

This article has been adapted from its original source.