Who's the 1st Arab leader to join Threads?

ALBAWABA - Billionare Mark Zuckerberg has recently launched his new Threads app which he said to be as a competitive to Elon Musk's Twitter platform.

Within two days of its release, Threads, an Instagram app, has reached over 55 million users smashing records.

Many influnercers, Youtubers and celebrities have joined the Threads platform including MRBEAST who reached 1 million followers before the owner of Meta company Zuckerberg causing shock among many.

However, regarding celebrities, an Arab leader became the first to join the new application.

(Account of Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. (Photo: Threads app)

First Arab leader to join Threads app:

Early Thursday, Threads was officially launched on App Store, and Google Play by Meta's CEO Mark Zukerberg. It gained wide echo and was the main talk of all people across the globe who were very curious to start using it.

In fact, not only people were very excited to use the Threads app, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was the first Arab leader to join the Meta app.