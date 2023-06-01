Who's walking Rajwa Al Saif down the aisle?

  1. Home
Published June 1st, 2023 - 08:43 GMT
Crown Prince Hussein and Prince Hashem
Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein and Prince Hashem. (Instagram)

ALBAWABA - In Arab tradition, a family member usually escort the bride to the wedding table and hand her over to her groom. Usually that person is her either the bride's father or eldest uncle. 

Since the announcement of the royal wedding of Jordan Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, people have been wondering who will be escorting Prince Hussein's fiancé Rajwa Al Saif to the wedding?

According to some unconfirmed reported, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, the youngest son to King Abdullah and the brother of the Crown Prince Hussein, is expected to escort Rajwa Al Saif to the wedding, HOLA! USA reported.

The report also detailed that Queen Rania was escorted by her brother-in-law Prince Faisal Bin Al Hussein on her wedding day.

Jordan Crown Prince Hussein will tie the knot on Saudi Rajwa Al Saif today, June 1, in the capital Amman. 

The wedding ceremony will be held at Zahran Palace, then King Abdullah and Queen Rania will be hosting a reception to celebrate the wedding of Prince Hussein.

Many royals and world leader are expected to attend the royal wedding today in Amman including the United States' first lady Jill Biden as well as Hisako, Princess Takamado and daughter Princess Tsuguko of Takamado, Japan.

British royals William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales, did not announce their attendance in advance but they will be among the guests at the Jordanian royal wedding.

