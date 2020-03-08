Why Are Turkish Women Happier Than Men?

While over half of the Turkish public say they are happy, women declared themselves happy at a rate about 10% higher than men, according to official statistics released in the runup to Sunday’s International Women’s Day.

According to results of the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TurkStat) life satisfaction survey released Friday, 57.0% of women see themselves as happy, versus 47.6% of men.

Some 55.6% of married individuals and 45.1% of non-married individuals were happy, added the survey.

While 60.2% of married women and 50.6% of married men declared they were happy, 49.1% of unmarried women and 41.3% of unmarried men said they were happy, according to the data.

As of 2019, Turkey’s parliament had 17.3% female lawmakers, up sharply from 9.1% in 2007, said TurkStat.

Men paid higher wages

According to a 2018 TurkStat survey, the overall gender pay gap of 7.7% in favor of men was present at all education levels.

"The biggest difference in the gender pay gap was seen as 28.8% between male and female vocational high school graduates," the survey said.

The lowest difference was 14.3%, between male and female high school graduates, it added.

Women earned the highest income was the financial and insurance sectors, while men made the most from the information and communications sector, it said.

TurkStat said efforts should be made to advance women’s social and economic positions.

