Why Are Victims as Young as 12 Falling for Cyber-crimes?

Published March 15th, 2020 - 12:57 GMT
(Shutterstock)
Children as young as 12 are now MOST likely to fall victim to cyber-crimes

Young Britons are falling for cyber-crimes more often than any other age group – with victims as young as 12, a new study shows.

Researchers in both the UK and Netherlands found that the most common cyber-crimes involved identity theft and online shopping fraud where internet users paid for goods that never arrived.


The over-65s were affected least because they were more cautious, although they lost more when targeted. 

Daniel Markuson, of digital security firm NordVPN which carried out the study, said: ‘Younger people use services like internet banking more often.’

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

