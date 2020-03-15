Why Are Victims as Young as 12 Falling for Cyber-crimes?

Highlights
Children as young as 12 are now MOST likely to fall victim to cyber-crimes
Young Britons are falling for cyber-crimes more often than any other age group – with victims as young as 12, a new study shows.
Researchers in both the UK and Netherlands found that the most common cyber-crimes involved identity theft and online shopping fraud where internet users paid for goods that never arrived.
The over-65s were affected least because they were more cautious, although they lost more when targeted.
Daniel Markuson, of digital security firm NordVPN which carried out the study, said: ‘Younger people use services like internet banking more often.’
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Associated Newspapers Ltd.