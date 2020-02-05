Why Did The American University in Qatar Cancel The Mashrou’ Leila Concert?

An American university’s Qatar campus cancelled an event featuring Mashrou’ Leila, a Lebanese indie rock band with a gay frontman, after homophobic social media backlash elicited safety concerns.

Mashrou’ Leila which was hailed by the university for its “important global voice on issues of free speech, gay rights and politics”, was slated to participate in a discussion on “media revolutions in the Middle East” at the Northwestern University-Qatar.

However, due to hostile reactions by social media users, the Doha campus was forced to cancel the band’s appearance.

Jon Yates, Northwestern's Director of Media Relations said that the university and the band mutually agreed to move the event to Northwestern's home campus in Evanston, Illinois, though a date is yet to be announced.

Yates said that the decision was reached due to safety concerns for the band and the school's campus community.

"Because Northwestern firmly believes that the band's ideas, their art and their voices are important for the world to hear, the university is working to bring them to our home campus in the US," Yates said.

The backlash ranged from claims that the band’s appearance is an affront to Qatari and Islamic morals to outright homophobic hate speech. The hashtag #نرفض_محاضره_مشروع_ليلي - which translates to “We reject the Mashrou’ Leila lecture” - surfaced on Twitter.

The band has elicited global acclaim, though the hostility in Qatar is the latest in a string of controversies that has followed the band around the Arab world. Mashrou’ Leila has tackled the MENA region's taboo social issues through their lyrics and have advocated for tenets of freedom and equality. Hamed Sinno, the band’s openly gay frontman, has become an LGBT+ icon in the region.

In July 2019, Mashrou' Leila's concert at a music festival in Byblos, Lebanon was cancelled following outrage and threats by Christian fundamentalists. The band was accused of blasphemy and “promoting homosexuality” by church leaders and social media users.

In 2017, Egyptian authorities detained seven people for raising the LGBT+ rainbow flag at a Mashrou’ Leila concert in Cairo. The band was subsequently banned from performing in Egypt.

Meanwhile, planned performances by the band in Jordan were cancelled in 2016 and 2017 amid protests by conservative lawmakers.

Though Qatar’s conservatism is dwarfed by its neighbours in the Gulf, certain freedoms remain curtailed. Homosexual acts are illegal in the country and can lead to up to 7 years in prison or execution.

