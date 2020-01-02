Why Did Everyone Rush to The Dubai Mall on 1st January?

A video that went viral on social media showed massive rush at Dubai Mall on the first day of New Year.

A Twitter update by the Dubai Media Office showed thousands of residents thronging to the mall on the first day of the decade.

The Dubai Mall, located in Downtown Dubai, welcomes more than 80 million visitors annually. The Dubai Mall has over 1,300 retail outlets and over 200 food and beverage outlets, where residents could spend the entire day shopping, dining and enjoying amazing places of entertainment.

On New Year's Eve, residents and tourists from around the world came to Dubai Mall to witness the annual spectacle, which organisers say grows "bigger, better and brighter" every year.

