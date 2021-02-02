Why Did This American Juggle Three Balls on a Balance Board For Two Hours?

An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by juggling three balls for 2 hours, 39 minutes and 56 seconds while standing on a balance board.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said juggling comes naturally to him, since he has broken several juggling world records and practices the skill for at least a couple hours each week -- often while running.

Rush said keeping his balance on the board, which rocks back and forth atop a cylinder, was the more difficult part of the challenge, as the cylinder would eventually move to where it was no longer perpendicular with the board.

The record-breaking enthusiast ended with a time of 2 hours, 39 minutes and 56 seconds, enough to beat the previous record of 1 hour and 2 minutes.

