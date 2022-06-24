Why Does Top Belgian Blogger Love Saudi Arabia?

ALBAWABA - Who loves Saudi Arabia? Well this Belgian tennis player and blogger Alexia Tashbaeva does.

Well-known Belgian tennis player and blogger Alexia Tashbaeva (@TashbaevaAlexia) expressed her feeling of contentment while living in #SaudiArabia. She said that she felt safer in Saudi Arabia than in any other country.https://t.co/HNl93EyjDv — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) June 23, 2022

Her views are tweeting on the social media. She tells the Saudi Gazette: “People ask me if I feel safe here in Saudi Arabia and if I am afraid to live here, and the answer is that I am not afraid and I feel completely safe,” Tashbaeva said in a video clip that she posted on her page on social media.

Her name is trending all over the social with her expressing her views openly:

Tashbaeva added: “I lived in America and I lived in Europe. However, Saudi Arabia is the safest country among those countries that I have visited so far. You can walk on the street without being bothered, and you can leave your phone somewhere and it will stay where it is without anyone touching it,” she told the Saudi daily.