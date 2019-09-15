Why YouTube Promotes Bogus Cancer Cure Videos?

YouTube is promoting bogus cancer cure videos and running adverts for major brands and universities before they play, an investigation has found.

The site is profiting from more than 80 videos that contain unproven remedies that could put vulnerable patients at greater risk.

The so-called cures often involved consuming substances such as donkey milk, baking soda, boiling water or turmeric. Others promoted extreme fasting and juice diets.

While many of the phony remedies do not directly damage a cancer sufferer's health, they may encourage patients to ignore conventional, proven treatments.

Ten of the videos were viewed more than a million times, with YouTube earning its money from the advertisers based on the number of views the advert gets.

Promotions for household brands including Samsung, Heinz and Clinique appeared before the fake cancer cure videos, the BBC investigation found.

Others profiting from the clips were travel website Booking.com, writing app Grammarly and several Hollywood studios.

Adverts for the University of East Anglia and the University of Gloucestershire also played ahead of the potentially-harmful videos.





The investigation found videos were made in English, Portuguese, Russian, Arabic, Persian, Hindi, German, Ukrainian, French and Italian.

Many of the videos were easily accessible – with a simple 'cancer treatment' search leading to videos advocating drinking baking soda.

That's despite YouTube claiming in January that it would be 'reducing recommendations of borderline content and content that could misinform users in harmful ways — such as videos promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness.'

YouTube's algorithm works by suggesting similar videos to the one you have just watched. This means one fake cancer cure video often leads to another.

It has been accused in the past of radicalising viewers by leading them down rabbit holes of conspiracy theories.

The Google-owned site says in its Community Guidelines that it will ban content that if found to be 'promoting dangerous remedies or cures' and 'content which claims that harmful substances or treatments can have health benefits'.

Samsung said it was unaware its adverts were running ahead of the videos and claimed its campaign had 'no connection or correlation' with the clips.

Kraft Heinz claimed it had taken steps to block their adverts playing beside the videos.

Grammarly, whose adverts appeared 20 times alongside fake cancer cure videos, said it 'immediately contacted YouTube' to pull its adverts from the channels.

The BBC said Clinique owner Estee Lauder and Booking.com did not respond to requests for comment.

The University of East Anglia, which has its own cancer research programme, said it had not specifically paid to run ahead of the bogus videos and that it had contacted Google to remove them.

The University of Gloucestershire said it was actively working with Google to 'ensure this type of placement doesn't occur again'.

A YouTube spokesperson told MailOnline: 'Misinformation is a difficult challenge, and we have taken a number of steps to address this including showing more authoritative content on medical issues, showing information panels with credible sources, and removing ads from videos that promote harmful health claims.

'Our systems are not perfect but currently, the majority of the searches about cancer cures are pointing users to authoritative sources.

'We're constantly making improvements, and we remain committed to progress in this space.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.