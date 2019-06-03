Wife, Son Take Father to Court for Beating Them up

An Arab national stood trial at a court in Fujairah for allegedly beating up his wife and son after finding out that the latter hadn't been going to school for a week.

The mother and her 15-year-old son lodged a complaint with the Fujairah Police, claiming that both of them had sustained injuries due to the assault, court records showed. Medical reports supported their claim.

In his defence, the father told the court that he was shocked when the school alerted him about the week-long absence of his son, who is a Grade 9 student.

"There was no clear reason for this absence. He did not submit any medical certificate or didn't even communicate with the school to defend his absence," he said.





"I lost control as I thought my son was going to school on a regular basis and taking care of his studies in this critical high school level."

The defendant said it was a disciplinary action to deal with his son's "carelessness and indifference".

"There is no violence. I was just correcting his indifferent attitude," he claimed.

As for his wife, he explained that he was disappointed as he felt "the mother was missing and was not looking after her son".

"I am exhausted at work all the time to feed them, and nobody seems to care," the defendant said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.