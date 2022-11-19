Will Donald Trump be reinstated on Twitter?

ALBAWABA - This might be an ingenious way of getting ex-president Donald Trump back into twitter or more precisely have has account unfrozen. Twitter has been buzzing with the poll announced by Elon Musk to see whether those on the social media website want Trump back.

Everyone has been gum-smacked by the announcement with surprising initial results: UPI began by saying Elon Musk, the controversial billionaire who recently bought the social networking site Twitter, has polled its users on whether to reinstate the account of former President Donald Trump; it continued by adding the simple poll, which asked users to respond "yes" or "no" on whether to reinstate Trump's account, received nearly 5 million responses within hours as the vote hovered around 53% opposed to 47% supportive of the decision.

The poll is still going and many are posting to see what happens. The initial results are surprising for Trump who had just announced that he would be willing to stand for the 2024 US presidential elections.

There is a sort of fanfare about this post with everyone posting, Some are just retweeting the post, some are saying "No" don't reinstate him but others are in favor. Elon Musk, who took over twitter after months of bitter fighting, is today going to the people or those who have accounts on twitter.

Under the previous twitter management Trump was suspended permanently from using the social media website with his account blocked on 8 January 2021 after his supporters stormed Capitol Hill in Washington.

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action," a statement on Twitter's blog said at the time the US news agency added. "Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open."