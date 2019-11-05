Woman Ask Strangers to Kiss Her at World's Most Famous Spots for Perfect Photo

With a generation hooked to social media, it's no surprise that a big part of travelling the world is capturing the picture perfect moment for Instagram.

And one woman has been very candid in her quest for the perfect image, revealing she's asked strangers to kiss her at some of the world's most famous landmarks.

Kristiana Kuqi, from Kosovo, says she asked a 'random man' to kiss her at the Eiffel Tower so she could 'pretend she say having a romantic time in Paris'.

Posting the image on Twitter, the recent University graduate, who now lives in Virginia, added she hoped the man is 'doing well', before sharing another picture of a stranger she kissed outside the Colosseum in Rome.

'I hope this one from Rome is good too' she shared, posting a photo in a romantic embrace with the man she had just met.

Clearly not satisfied with two, she added a third picture of her on tip toes, kissing a fireman who leaned out the window of his vehicle.





'And the fireman who responded to a fire at a wedding I was at in Kentucky. Hope he’s good too,' she added.

Since posting the photos online, they have been retweeted more than 60,000 times, with people praising her courage and some even admitting to doing the same thing.

'I love this OMG' one Twitter user wrote.

'This is kinda a huge flex' another said.

'The goal is not to travel the world with your man, but to have a man in every part of the world you travel to' a third added.

While others were quick to share their own experiences asking strangers for a kiss in exchange for the perfect picture.

'I have also done this' said one Twitter user, sharing a romantic black and white shot of her atop the Empire State Building in New York.

'I feel you' said another. 'I hope this French man I had a fling with in Bali is doing good' sharing a photo of herself sharing a kiss.

A third added: 'I did this at the Trevi fountain!' and shared a photo smooching a random man.

Twitter users couldn't help but praise Kristiana, who shares glamorous travel pictures on her Instagram from all over the world.

Replying to one of her many admiring replies, Kristiana added: 'It's honestly so nerve-wracking, but so good for the soul. I just have the best day after that'.

This article has been adapted from its original source.