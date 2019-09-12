Woman Clueless of Being Pregnant Gives Birth in a Bathroom

This is the moment a surprised new mother, who was unaware of her pregnancy, is handed her baby after suddenly giving birth in a bathroom in Delaware.

Doctors had told Carlo Collazo, 37, that a gynecological condition would prevent her from having children.

She said that she had taken pregnancy tests which all came back negative and that her swollen ankles were normal due to standing up a lot at work. She also hadn't noticed any weight fluctuations.

The baby was delivered in the toilet at the end of last month by Collazo's sister-in-law, Alexandra Santos.

On the day of the birth, Santos was close to taking Collazo to hospital due to severe back and stomach pain. Before she was able to, Collazo ran into the toilet.





Santos followed her in after she heard screaming.

'It happened so fast everything just came out so now she has a placenta in her hand and I have a baby in my hand. She's freaking out. I'm telling her that we have a baby. We have to save her,' Santos told Fox24.

Santos contacted emergency services and was advised to tie a shoestring around the placenta.

'She was just so precious. She was looking at me and I was looking in her eyes,' Santos said.

Collazo said that she had been trying to have a child for years but thought that, with the medical condition, and her age, 'it is what it is.'

She named her new baby girl Amoura Rose.

This article has been adapted from its original source.