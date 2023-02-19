Woman escapes kidnapper 1 year into abduction

ALBAWABA - A man in the United States is charged with holding a woman for nearly one year before she escaped barefoot screaming for help at a gas station in New Jersey.

The man, 57-year-old James W. Parrillo Jr., was charged with kidnapping.

Parrillo met the woman in New Mexico in 2022.

La fiscalía de Nueva Jersey acusa formalmente a James W. Parrillo Jr. de secuestrar a una mujer por un año.

Parrillo and the woman had been staying in the rented room for about two weeks before she managed to escape after being assaulted, according to CNN.

The woman had prepared a plan to escape towards the gas station, where she would call for help to bring people's attention to her.

The owner of the gas station, Bobby Madaan, said a woman rushed to his station on Feb. 7, where he heard her screaming.

She locked the door after entering his store, which is part of the station.

The defendant repeatedly strangled the woman and threatened to kill her family members, if she left her detention site.

The accused also participated in similar aggressive behavior in other states, using aliases in his movements, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office.

It is not immediately clear why the woman did not resist her captor or attempted to flee earlier.