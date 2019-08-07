Woman Jailed for Using Another Female's ID to Enter Dubai Hotel

A housewife, who used another woman's Emirates ID to try to check into a hotel, has been sentenced to three months in jail by a Dubai court.

The 32-year-old Nigerian woman was charged with using another person's identification document. She has been arrested and placed in detention in connection with the incident that happened on June 24. A case was registered at the Bur Dubai police station.

The Court of First Instance also ordered that the housewife be deported.

The hotel receptionist, an Egyptian, recounted during the investigation that he was on duty at past 2pm when the defendant came. "She was wearing a wig. She said she had made a booking online, and gave its number. She then showed an Emirates ID that belonged to a Ugandan woman. The booking was also done in the Ugandan woman's name," he said.

He told the defendant to sit down and wait in the lobby, as he alerted his manager about the situation.

"When the manager approached her, she ran away and her wig fell off. He chased her and the security guards helped catch and restrain her," the witness told the investigator.





The receptionist added that it wasn't the first time that they encountered the same ID card, Earlier in the same month, it also caused a problem in another room booking.

"That card had been previously used in booking a room where a theft incident took place later. She had managed to somehow dispose of the ID after the manager followed her."

The account manager at the hotel supported the receptionist's statement.

"The woman, who had used that ID on June 6, stole Dh8,000 from the man who was with her in the same room. So, when I went to the defendant asking for her passport, she ran and threw the ID away."

The housewife has the right to appeal the ruling within 15 days from the date it was issued.

This article has been adapted from its original source.