Woman Wants to Divorce Her Husband as She Claims He Stinks

A young woman from Bihar is seeking to divorce her husband after claiming that he stinks as he doesn't regularly bathe or shave.



According to the Times of India, Soni Devi, 20, made the case to the State Women's Commission, claiming that he didn't follow proper etiquette or manners either.



"My husband stinks as he won't shave for nearly 10 days at a stretch. Moreover, he doesn't brush his teeth," said Devi." I don't want to live with my husband anymore. I can no longer bear the humiliation."



Devi has also insisted that her husband return all the valuables and jewellery that was given to him as dowry.



"We have no children," she said. "Even our relationship as husband and wife is not cordial."



The SWC has ruled that the husband, Manish Ram, 23, will be given two months to fix his behaviour, failing which they would take appropriate action on the complaint.



When contacted, Manish commented that he wanted to stay together with his wife. He has said that he would mend his ways in a bid to try to win back his wife.

This article has been adapted from its original source.