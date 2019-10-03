Women Can Now Climb Through the Ranks of The Saudi Armed Forces

Saudi women can now climb through the ranks of the armed forces the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense has announced.

While women have been able to join the armed forces in Saudi Arabia, this is the first time they can be considered for more senior ranks, Arabic international daily Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Thursday.

“With these new laws supporting women’s capabilities and rights as citizens… naturally, they will enter new spheres of work, this is the reflection of a national belief in the equality between women and men,” Shura Council member Haya Al-Muni’i told Asharq Al-Awsat.

Under the scheme women can now join as lance corporals, corporals, sergeants and staff sergeants in the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Royal Saudi Airforce, Royal Saudi Arabian Navy, Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Forces and Armed Forces Medical Services.

The initiative is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to empower Saudi women and expand the role they play in society.

Saudi women have already been given the opportunity to climb the ranks in the front line of public security, including the General Directorate of Narcotics, General Directorate of Prisons, Criminal Evidence and Customs.

