Women's Film Week Kicks Off in Amman For International Women's Day

The eighth edition of Women's Film Week kicked off in Amman on Sunday on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a televised speech during the launch ceremony, HRH Princess Basma, goodwill ambassador for UN Women, stressed the impact of the arts on addressing various social issues, including those related to women, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Princess Basma expressed her pride in all women’s achievements in the world since the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, stressing that much work is still ahead to help women to reach an equal future in light of international figures on the lack of gender equality in various fields.

"Ever since UNIFEM [United Nations Development Fund for Women], I have been incredibly proud to be a Goodwill Ambassador, and dedicated to the work being done with and for women all over the world. Today, I congratulate UN Women on the 10th anniversary of its creation. My commitment to your cause remains as strong as ever," the princess added.

Also during the ceremony, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said that the government, in conjunction with International Women's Day, made decisions to support and enhance women's participation in society, including the endorsement of the 2020-2025 national strategic plan for women.

UN Women Jordan Representative Ziad Sheikh said that Jordanian women are still "making remarkable progress in the fields of women’s rights and leadership" and they provide a "true source for inspiration and leadership" in facing emerging challenges.

The event, lasting until Friday, is being organised by UN Women and the Royal Film Commission in cooperation with the Greater Amman Municipality.

