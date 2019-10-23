World’s 2nd Deepest Canyon is in Turkey and Attracts Many Visitors

World’s second deepest canyon located in Turkey’s Black Sea province of Kastamonu attracts visitors.

Kastamonu's Pinarbasi district is home to two canyons which have a huge tourism potential with their natural beauties, attractions and proper for nature sports such as rock climbing and trekking.

“Valla Canyon is the world’s second deepest canyon. The most deepest one locates in Arizona in the U.S.,” Senol Yasar, mayor of Pinarbasi district, said.

Yasar said Valla Canyon is a natural wonder with its 1,100 meters depth and called the canyon as “wild heaven.”

“There is no need to go to Arizona. We want to introduce [the canyon] here and increase the number of tourists,” he stressed.

Referring to Pinarbasi’s other Horma Canyon, he said many people regularly visit the canyon for trekking.





“We will do our best to increase the number of visitors [to Horma Canyon] which is already 60,000 although it has not been widely well known,” he said.

People can observe the natural beauty by walking on the wood walking platform on Horma Canyon, he added.

Meral Kuvan, head of Natural Sports Research Association, said that people will enjoy the Horma Canyon after having a short training.

“Valla Canyon is approximately 12.5 kilometers (7.8 miles) long. The amount of water, water flow and siphons make it risky. These siphons will be deadly,” Kuvan said, adding that people should enter the canyon with experienced guides.

Hakan Ziyadeoglu, a canyoner, said that Horma Canyon reminded him of an aquapark with its water slides.

This article has been adapted from its original source.