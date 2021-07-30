The World’s Largest Canvas Revealed by an Afghan-Pakistani Designer

Afghan-Pakistani designer and artist Osman Yousefzada showed off the world's largest and record breaking new artwork for the UK Selfridges store in Birmingham.

Titled “Infinity Pattern 1,” his pink and black tessellated installation that wraps around the futuristic curved facade of the department store, was co-commissioned by the city’s Ikon Gallery and Selfridges Birmingham.



The 44-year-old was selected by Ikon art gallery as the winner of its international competition.

The gigantic, public installation, which measures in at 10,000 square meters and weighs five tons, will adorn Selfridge’s storefront until the end of the year while it undergoes restoration.



The son of Afghan-Pakistani immigrants, the designer-turned-artist said his giant canvas addressed issues of race, labor, and migration which had shaped the city’s past and present.

“Infinity Pattern 1,” Yousefzada’s first piece of public art, is also a record-breaker, having been confirmed as the world’s largest canvas.

As a fashion designer his tailored pieces have been worn by the likes of American singers Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift. In addition to his celebrity loved eponymous label launched in 2008, Yousefzada is also known for his multi-disciplinary artwork that tackles the socio-political issues of the day.

He held his first solo art show titled “Being Somewhere Else” at Ikon Gallery in 2018, exploring the links between fashion and migration.

