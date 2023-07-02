World’s most expensive cow is priced at $4.3M

ALBAWABA - A Nelore breed cow named Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imóveis, aged 4 and a half years, recently achieved a staggering price tag of $4.3 million, solidifying its position as the world's most expensive cow by a considerable margin.

During an auction in Arandú, Brazil, one-third of the ownership of the remarkable cow, Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imóveis, was recently sold for 6.99 million real ($1.44 million).

This transaction contributed to the overall valuation of the cow, which now stands at an astounding $4.3 million. Notably, Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imóveis had already earned the title of the world's most expensive bovine last year, when half of its ownership was auctioned off for approximately $800,000.

Nelore cows are a breed characterized by their bright white fur, with a distinct bulbous hump above their shoulders.

They have naturally high resistance to hotter temperatures, which comes from their loose, dangly skin, and possession of sweat glands twice as large and 30 percent more numerous than those of many European breeds, according to Oklahoma State University.

There are approximately 167 million Nelore cattle in Brazil, which constitute 80% of the total cattle population across the country.