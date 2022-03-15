World Art Dubai Starts Tomorrow: Here's What to Know

World Art Dubai, boasted as the region's largest contemporary retail art fair, returns March 16, 2022, for its 8th edition.

World Art Dubai will run until March 19 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, hosting over 4,000 pieces of art across 300 galleries by artists from over 50 different countries.

At approximately $6 USD for a day-pass, World Art Dubai is one of the largest and most affordable art fairs in the world.

Here are some bits of key info to keep in mind:

- Parking is available at the venue.

- Food and drinks are available.

- COVID-19 protocols are being enforced and masks are required.

- It’s a family friendly event and casual clothing is welcome.

- Smoking indoors is not allowed.

- Much of the art is for sale!

But logistics aside, here are some of the main events and attractions at this year’s World Art Dubai you should be on the lookout for.

Urban Art DXB

The Urban Art DXB gallery area is entirely dedicated to street art and urban art styles. It will feature graffiti art and murals being created live, dance and rap battles, “vogue ballroom battles,” and “urban creative makeup battles.”

Top street artists from around the world will be present and you’ll have the opportunity to watch them as they work their magic.

Infinity Des Lumières Dubai

The Infinity Des Lumières Dubai at World Art Dubai will be one of the largest immersive digital art galleries in the region and world.

Pay this gallery a visit if you want to be surrounded by awe-inspiring digital art dedicated to Van Gogh, Japanese culture, or space. It’s a futuristic gallery that tries to transport you into another world.

Art For Every Wall

For those who want to purchase art at World Art Dubai without spending too much money, consider visiting the Art For Every Wall gallery.

It’s an art gallery completely dedicated to original artworks for sale at affordable prices. Great art doesn’t have to exclude people who can’t spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on art, and this gallery takes that message to heart.

Live Doodle Art

Watch a master at work or doddle the first thing that comes to mind at the Live Doodle Art section at World Art Dubai.

Doodle art expert Sijin Gopinathan will be there doing what he does best with doodles dedicated to the theme “Save The Planet.” If you want to learn how to create masterful works of art on the fly, this is the gallery to visit.