World Bee Day: Protect Bees to Mitigate Climate Disasters

World Bee Day, which falls annually on May 20, is celebrated this year virtually under the theme “Bee Engaged: Build Back Better for Bees”, calling for global cooperation to counter major threats posed by the pandemic to food security and agricultural livelihoods.

This year is the fourth observance of World Bee Day, which aims to strengthen the measures for protecting bees and other pollinators, in addition to recognising the dimensions of the pollination crisis.

An annual report released by the Department of Statistics (DoS) on the preliminary findings of the 2020 apiaries survey, showed that the amount of honey produced in the Kingdom increased by 3 per cent in 2020, reaching 326.3 tonnes.

The protection of bees and the beekeeping sector helps in reducing poverty and hunger, as well as preserves a healthy environment, according to the World Bee Day website.

“In addition to being one of the major pollinators, bees significantly contribute to the mitigation of climate change and environmental conservation,” the website said.

Bumblebees can force plants to flower by making tiny incisions in their leaves—a discovery that has stunned bee scientists #WorldBeeDay https://t.co/i8nMB9voe2 — National Geographic (@NatGeo) May 20, 2021

Pollination is considered a fundamental process for the survival of the world’s ecosystems. Pollinators such as bees, butterflies, bats and hummingbirds directly contribute to food security and sustainable development, the UN website said.

It added that “nearly 90 per cent of the world’s wild flowering plant species depend entirely or partially on animal pollination, along with more than 75 per cent of the world’s food crops”.

Mohammad Samir, 32, who is learning day by day to live more sustainably told The Jordan Times on Wednesday that he started growing herbs such as mint, thyme and rosemary, which help to provide bees with valuable nectar.

Furthermore, Samir said: “I even started following people on social media platforms, who sell products made from sustainable agricultural practices.”

“The simplest way to support the beekeeping sector in Jordan is by buying locally made honey products,” according to Amani Omar, a Jordanian nutritionist.

Omar added that honey is rich in antioxidants, which can help in lowering a person’s blood pressure, in addition to possessing probiotic properties that help develop stronger immune system.

