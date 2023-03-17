World celebrates St. Patrick's Day

ALBAWABA - People worldwide are celebrating St. Patrick's Day, or what is commonly known as the Feast of Saint Patrick.

St. Patrick's Day is a religious and cultural holiday held on March 17, which marks the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

(Princess of Wales at St. Patrick's Day Parade, south west of London./ Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

The day commemorates Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, and, by extension, celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish in general.

(U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a St. Patrick's Day event in the White House/ Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated by the Catholic Church, the Anglican Communion (especially the Church of Ireland), the Eastern Orthodox Church, as well as the Lutheran Church.

(A woman with a shamrock on her face waves a green flag as she participates in a St. Patrick's day parade in New York on March 17, 2022./ Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)

St. Patrick's Day is an official holiday in multiple counties including, the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the British Overseas Territory of Montserrat.

(A french tourist poses for a photograph ahead of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin on March 17, 2022./Photo by Damien EAGERS / AFP)

However, it is celebrated in the United Kingdom, Canada, United States, Argentina, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, especially amongst Irish diaspora.

(People take part in the the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin on March 17, 2022. /Photo by Damien EAGERS / AFP)

Celebrations generally involve public parades and festivals, céilithe, and the wearing of green attire or shamrocks.

(People dine on a restaurant terrace in front of the stupa of the Buddhist temple Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) illuminated in green to mark St. Patrick's Day in Bangkok on March 17, 2021. / AFP / Mladen ANTONOV)

(Performers take part in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin on March 17, 2022. /Photo by Damien EAGERS / AFP)