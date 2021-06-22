World-Famous Madame Tussauds Set to Open its Doors in Dubai

World-famous wax attraction Madame Tussauds is all set to open its doors in Dubai later this year.

Located within the popular island destination Bluewaters, it will provide an interactive fame experience like no other, where visitors can get up close and take pictures with 60 global stars, including 16 brand-new wax figures from the Middle East region.

Merlin Entertainments Ltd (Merlin), the second largest attraction operator in the world, made the announcement on Tuesday.

Tourists and residents can feel the fame as they step into the star-studded party of a lifetime, and meet incredible likenesses of the stars from the region and beyond in a family-oriented attraction to enjoy all year round.

The iconic attraction will be located next to Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel, and will enhance the venue’s position as one of Dubai’s most attractive tourism destinations.

Madame Tussauds first opened its doors in 1835 in London, and has nearly 200 years of heritage. Each figure at the attraction is created using the expertise of sculptors who use the same techniques as the famous Marie Tussaud.

To create a single lifelike figure takes an artist 12 weeks in total, during which time they document 500 precise body measurements, insert real hair strand by strand, apply countless layers of paints to build up the skin tones, and more.

This entire process helps to achieve the incredible likeness that has made Madame Tussauds world renowned for over two centuries. The time and craftsmanship is also reflected in the value of the figure, which can cost up to a whopping Dh700,000 (150,000 British pound) depending on the detail required.

With seven themed rooms, guests to the UAE edition can step into a Bollywood movie and take a picture with the Badshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan, or make the impossible possible by taking a selfie with the beauty queen herself, Kylie Jenner.

That’s not all. Guests can also feel like a supermodel and have a once-in-a-lifetime experience posing next to Cara Delevingne and can even show off their football skills next to the legend, Christiano Ronaldo.

“As one of the world leaders in location-based entertainment, we are delighted to be launching the first ever Madame Tussauds in the GCC, in Dubai, later this year,” said Meike Lippert, Senior Divisional Director Midway Europe and Global New Openings, Merlin Entertainments, the operator of Madame Tussauds.

"In addition to well-known global figures, the new Madame Tussauds will also be home to figures celebrated in the Middle East, including Nancy Ajram and Maya Diab, alongside other figures which we will announce very soon. The new attraction will provide an immersive and exhilarating experience for visitors to enjoy the famous world of renowned celebrities and personalities."

Sanaz Kollsrud, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Dubai, added, “It is a thrilling experience to bring the iconic Madame Tussauds to the UAE. This will be the 25th edition of our wax attraction and will be a first in the GCC. We intend to bring a whole new entertainment experience to the exciting portfolio of attractions in Dubai and cement Bluewaters’ position as a global tourist destination.”

