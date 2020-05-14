The World Joins Day of Prayer to End The Coronavirus

Royals, religious leaders, heads of states and citizens of all faiths from around the world will be coming together today to pray for "the good of all humanity" and "an end to the Covid-19 pandemic".

A global movement initiated by the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity (HCHF), 'Prayer for Humanity' will be a day of fasting, works of charity, prayers and supplications - and set to be the "largest gathering of humanity" for one goal.

Anyone and everyone can be part of it in their own way. Whether you're alone in your room or with your family at a special worship space at home, offer a prayer and join the world in appealing for an end to the health crisis.

Those joining the day of prayer are also invited to share photos, videos and posts of solidarity and use the hashtag #PrayForHumanity.

Led by Sheikh Dr Ahmed El Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, several state presidents, prime ministers, along with political figures, media personalities, social influencers and prestigious educational institutions have supported the call.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, secretary-general of the HCHF, has also extended the committee's appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his continued efforts to bring the global community together.

Dr Sultan Al Remeithi, secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Elders and member of the HCHF, said the movement has somehow filled the need for a "silver lining" during the coronavirus pandemic. "The Prayer for Humanity has sparked hope," he said, adding that the call has united hearts for the common good.

How you can get involved

Join the global movement in your own way: Offer a prayer, observe a fast, do an act of charity, make devout supplications

Share photos, videos or posts of solidarity on social media using the hashtag #PrayForHumanity

Take part in virtual prayer sessions and activities hosted by some entities and religious communities

>> St Thomas Indian Orthodox Church in Dubai started a chain of prayers on Wednesday evening and will continue until 6pm today

>> Ministry of Tolerance's joint prayer session starts at 5.30pm

>> Gurunanak Darbar, Dubai, to host a Zoom conference with 7,000 registered members from 6pm to 7pm today

>> BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi, will hold a prayer session from 7.30pm today and it is open to all at prayer.mandir.ae

'For the first time, people of all faiths are urged to pray together'



Religious leaders have said that though mass prayers have been held in the past, this is the first time people of all faiths are being encouraged to unite for one day of prayer.

Rev Fr Ninan Philip, vicar and president of St Thomas Indian Orthodox Church, said that in the past, people have held religious processions on the streets during the plague, smallpox and flu epidemic. "Today, this day of prayer is truly how we can abide by our unflinching faith. We will stand together to defeat the pandemic," Philip told Khaleej Times.

Rev Andy Thompson, St Andrew's Church, Abu Dhabi, reminded people that precautionary measures must still apply. "We can pray and encourage others through phone and online."

World leaders expressed support

Since it was announced earlier this month, the call for the 'Prayer for Humanity' has gained the support of state leaders from around the world.

Among those who are joining the movement and have encouraged their citizens to take part were Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Lebanese President General Michel Aoun, and Senegalese President Macky Sall.

Japanese Muslims, the Catholic Church, Hindu communities, the Armenian Orthodox, Muslims in Nigeria, Islamic centres in Europe, the Evangelical Community of Egypt and the African Union have all said that they will be one with humanity in seeking mercy and grace to protect the world from the pandemic.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also tweeted: "In difficult times, we must stand together for peace, humanity & solidarity. I join His Holiness Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb in their support for the Prayer for Humanity this 14 May - a moment for reflection, hope, and faith."

