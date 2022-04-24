The World Marks Earth Day on 52nd Anniversary

Millions of people are marking Earth Day with various events on its 52nd anniversary around the world.

Going back to the 70s, Earth Day originated in the U.S. when millions of people were worried about the war in Vietnam, nuclear weapons, civil rights, and the environment.

Although at that time climate change was not as worrying as it is today, pesticides harming wildlife and toxic fumes from uncontrolled industry, power stations and a growing number of cars were the issues that concerned people.

The establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency, the clean air and clean water acts, as well as the U.N. Environment Program, were some positive outcomes of the first action in 1970.

Since then, the day has grown from a national day to an international one and this year's theme is "invest in our planet."

This year, millions of people are celebrating Earth Day either by joining social media campaigns or digital live coverage or by physically attending environment-friendly activities such as cleanup campaigns and planting saplings.

"For Earth Day 2022, we need to act (boldly), innovate (broadly), and implement (equitably)," said a statement on Earth Day's website.

Mentioning the importance of time to act as soon as possible against climate change, it noted that now is the time for the "unstoppable courage" to protect people's health and future.

Along with the cleanup campaigns and planting trees activities, many events, including presentations and talks on sustainable fashion, aiming to raise concerns around environmental issues are being held during the day.

With partner organizations, Earth Day is also holding a full-day live digital event, titled Nature in the Race to Zero which, discusses nature-based solutions to reducing carbon emissions to meet the Paris Agreement commitments.

"The healthier our ecosystems are, the healthier the planet - and its people. Restoring our damaged ecosystems will help to end poverty, combat climate change and prevent mass extinction. But we will only succeed if everyone plays a part," according to the U.N.

Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres defined climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution as "a triple crisis" which is threatening the lives of millions across the globe.

"There is still hope, but we need to do much more & much faster. We have only one Mother Earth. We must do everything we can to protect her," he said on Twitter.

Marking the Earth Day, Pope Francis pointed out the common action as a key role to keep the world healthy.

"We all need to make a contribution to halt the destruction of our common home and to restore nature," the pontiff noted.

He went on to say that everyone, including governments, businesses, and citizens "must act like brothers and sisters" who share the Earth.