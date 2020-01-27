World's First Armless Pilot Jessica Cox Visits Saudi Disabled Kids

The world’s first licensed armless pilot visited the Disabled Children’s Association (DCA) in Riyadh on Sunday.

US national Jessica Cox, 36, was born without arms and took up flying lessons in 2005 to tackle her fear of flying. She became a certified pilot three years later, becoming the first woman to fly an airplane with her feet.



Cox is a guest of the General Aviation Forum, which is being held in Riyadh. She was also invited to visit the DCA and its facilities by Prince Sultan bin Salman, the association’s chairman.

She, along with her pilot husband Patrick who accompanied her to the Saudi capital, toured DCA’s specialized units and departments alongside the organization’s executive director, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdul Aziz Al-Tamimi.

She inspected the services, departments and equipment provided by the association aimed at reducing the negative impact of disabilities on children.

“Today has been a very special day,” she said. “I listened to the success stories of DCA’s children and met with a number of female employees in the departments. These women were children at the association just a few years ago and had benefited from DCA’s services. They were employed by DCA after completing their education, which is very impressive and admirable, as it achieves the association’s goal.”

Cox praised the DCA’s level of services and said that visiting the center had allowed her to learn more about its work, taking care of children for free and helping their parents.

She received a souvenir from the DCA to thank her for visiting the children and the center.

This article has been adapted from its original source.