The World's Most Colourful Race Returns to Saudi Arabia

The countdown to the Color Run has begun and the most colourful race on the planet returning to Saudi Arabia on Oct. 26, as part of the General Entertainment Authority’s efforts to attract top entertainment to the Kingdom. There will be a 5-kilometre run in Riyadh this Saturday and one in Jeddah on Nov. 2, with thousands expected to take part at each location.

People who want to take part can visit www.ksa.thecolorrun.com, collect the limited-edition participant packs, and follow this friendly guide to make sure they have an unforgettable experience.

Make exercise — in any form — a weekly family activity

Walking or jogging is easy, common and free. But doing it as a family is a fun way to spend time together and improve family life overall. Over the next few days plan a “test run” with the family to see how they fare. It will help them prepare for what is coming and create a special bonding opportunity with children, improve the family’s health, and teach the little ones a valuable lesson about the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle to develop into happy, active adults.

Fuel up for your first 5k

The family’s diet leading up to the race will help them stay energized and enjoy their first 5k run, walk or sprint. On the day of the event, offer the family a tasty breakfast that is packed with unprocessed carbs, for example a muffin and an apple, toast with jam and a piece of fruit, or a bowl of cereal topped with raisins or other dried fruit. Don’t forget to hydrate before, during and especially after finishing the run. Plan to arrive at the start line with enough time to use the washroom before the 5k begins without feeling rushed.





Show off your colors

It goes without saying that one of the things that makes this run different is the color. That means the best way to get those Instagram-worthy photos is to make sure participants are wearing clothes that help those beautiful colors shine through. While the limited-edition participation packs have everyone covered with the Hero Tour Color Run T-Shirt and other cool gear, it would work in a runner’s favor to sport the white or pastel clothes.

Take the essentials

As participants jog, skip or walk through the event, they will want to keep things as light as possible. This is why the event’s organizers recommend bringing only things people really need, preferably things that fit into a light carry-on zip lock baggie. This way they are free to go all out with their dance moves at the post-run finish carnival as well.

Make the memories last

Participants are encouraged to make sure to take a before and after photo as a family. One snap in the limited edition Hero Tour Color Run T-Shirt at the starting line, then another after the 5k once the participants are covered in color. Frame it or post it on Instagram to remind family members of their happiest 5k run together.

This article has been adapted from its original source.