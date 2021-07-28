The World's Most Expensive French Fries Cost $200!

When it comes to snacking, French Fries happen to be everyone’s favorite.

This pocket-friendly snack has been recently revamped by a restaurant in the United States, and they have prepared the world's most expensive French fries.

The Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites are seasoned with truffle salt and truffle oil, sprinkled with edible gold with 23K, and cost a whopping $200. Served on a crystal plate with an orchid, thinly sliced truffles, and a Mornay cheese dip. The sauce, too, is infused with truffles, a rare seasonal mushroom. They have broken the world record by making this delectable Fries recipe.

People come here to celebrate, to really escape the reality of life sometimes.

Are they seasoned with ketamine or something??? https://t.co/w2xN6vn913 — Paul Hetherington (@PaulHOfficial) July 27, 2021

As per the Guinness World Records website, Manhattan-based fast food restaurant Serendipty3 recently made it to the Guinness World Records by cooking up the 'ultimate' cheesy French fries - Creme de la Creme Pomme Frites. As of July 13, the fries are officially the most expensive on earth.

The restaurant Serendipity 3 already claims world records for the most expensive burger ($295) and ice cream sundae ($1,000), so if the question is, "You want fries with that?" its answer is a resounding yes.

A New York restaurant is selling the World's most expensive fries, they cost $200 a plate. The fries are made with the World's finest ingredients and are served with a cheese dip and edible 24-carat gold.https://t.co/Y1nWLQPmGo — WION (@WIONews) July 28, 2021

You have to request an order 48 hours in advance, plus there's already a waitlist.

So, would you like to try this world’s most expensive fries?